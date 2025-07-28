Episode 67 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered this week

South Aussie Desalination cost blow out

Bedford Industries SA crashes

Push back on Net Zero ramps up, a little to late…

Welcome to country debate in the Australian Senate

Are we all heading for treaty arrangements

Major shipping carrier bans EV transport due to fire risk

virgin flight suffers fire in overhead locker on descent into hobart

Electric Isuzu Dmax to cost 50% more, have 3/ less range

Huge Danish study proves aluminium in vaxxes is safe - or does it?

Greens want ‘free’ dental on medicare

Albo wants to forgive 20% of student debt

The reserve bank is working on programmable money aka a CBDC

UK Billionares are leaving their ruined country

Pauline Hanson turns back on ‘welcome to country’ in parliament

Oozlum updates.

Voting age discussion

and more

