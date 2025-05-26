Episode 58 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics discussed
Will the more than 2 million voters unite for strength?
How to get more than 2 million people activated and involved, or will they just say ‘No, we will not comply’
Super theft still in the news
Rules for me but not for thee - Top FDA official ducked COVID vaxxes due to prgnancy concerns
New Alzheimers drug discovered at only $4700 a month
Nthe NSW floods - the MSM says its climate change, but is it?
Europes green energy nirvanas like Denmark now going nuclear - to power
Data surveillance Centres
Uproar over the ‘Enhanced Games’ - why shouldn’t athletes take performance enhancing drugs?
and more.
