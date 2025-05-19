Episode 57 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered
Rainbow backlash - parents dispute schools right to teach sexual diversity
MAGA cancels that annoying ‘idle stop’ function in US cars
The current thing get your Flu vax or die
Big DR DAN update - I respond to his recent pro vax comments
The new tax on your super - only NOW are the MSM discussing it
Not easy being green - wind turbine under QLD bridge
President Biden has turbo cancer
Petition - Eligibility - Residents of the State of Queensland
Treated as an outlaw, cancelled South Australian Doctor, Bruce Paix, is vindicated in court.
