Episode 57 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 19 May 2025
May 19, 2025
Some topics covered

Rainbow backlash - parents dispute schools right to teach sexual diversity

MAGA cancels that annoying ‘idle stop’ function in US cars

The current thing get your Flu vax or die

Big DR DAN update - I respond to his recent pro vax comments

The new tax on your super - only NOW are the MSM discussing it

Not easy being green - wind turbine under QLD bridge

President Biden has turbo cancer

Nicola’s Substack
THE DAILY AUSTRALIAN *SPECIAL REPORT* Lawyer Julian Gillespie exposes plans by the Queensland Govt & Metro North to destroy without consent the blood samples of 10,000 C-19 jabbed Australians
10 hours ago · 18 likes · 5 comments · Nicola Charles

Petition - Eligibility - Residents of the State of Queensland

Jules On The Beach
Legal Notice Served .. on those who would Destroy Evidence
good substack Folk…
a month ago · 371 likes · 65 comments · Julian Gillespie

Treated as an outlaw, cancelled South Australian Doctor, Bruce Paix, is vindicated in court.

