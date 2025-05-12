Episode 56 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered

Mark discusses Labors 2027 Net Zero initiative

Clip from Climate the Movie

CLINTEL

‘We own the Science’

Peter Malinauskas’ message

Bruce’s response

Bruce presents his news of the week

Albos watching the show - LCT most go!

Albos back in - now your Super is under even more threat

Shock horror, MSM admits ‘some’ cultures are not worthy of respect - but which ones?

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mews are now ‘both’ motheres - really?

Bill Gates says Musk is killing children - now who is ;projecting’?

‘Gendered violence’ (aka men bad’ is back - but what if women do it?

Do SSRI’s cause violent outbursts, suicide and mass shootings?

2 new studies show the COVID shots harmed fertility - possible permanently - no one could have predicted this!

Spain bulldozing more trees to save the environment

Trans’girl’ cleans up at Adelaide School Sports day - when do the real girls say no?

Is homeschooling an answer?

