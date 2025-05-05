Episode 55 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some content covered
Mark’s post election commentary
The mainstream media is not our friend
Jacinta pushes back on the $1.2 Billion woke behemoth
Teela Reid preempts Labors new mandate
What that means for Australians
Bruce’s update
Trans UK Judge pushes back on Supreme Courts ‘A woman = a biological woman ruling’
More costly free money
Australia inflation falls to 2.9%….or does it?
Dutton and Albo both ended up promising $78b more spending
RFKJ says Austism is a real epidemic, not measles, and scares the experts by suggesting proper safety trials for vaccines
Florida becomes the 2nd US State to ban fluroride in water
A new pope incoming - what do all the cardinals colours mean?
Spain and Portugal suffer a total blackout a week after going 100% net zero
Albo is returned in an election landslide - stick a fork in Australia she’s done
Labor’s recruitment drive for the next election has started
Should cats be allowed to drive, Officer explains
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.
