Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 55 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 5 May 2025
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
May 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

Some content covered

Mark’s post election commentary

  • The mainstream media is not our friend

  • Jacinta pushes back on the $1.2 Billion woke behemoth

  • Teela Reid preempts Labors new mandate

  • What that means for Australians

Bruce’s update

  • Trans UK Judge pushes back on Supreme Courts ‘A woman = a biological woman ruling’

  • More costly free money

  • Australia inflation falls to 2.9%….or does it?

  • Dutton and Albo both ended up promising $78b more spending

  • RFKJ says Austism is a real epidemic, not measles, and scares the experts by suggesting proper safety trials for vaccines

  • Florida becomes the 2nd US State to ban fluroride in water

  • A new pope incoming - what do all the cardinals colours mean?

  • Spain and Portugal suffer a total blackout a week after going 100% net zero

  • Albo is returned in an election landslide - stick a fork in Australia she’s done

Close

  • Labor’s recruitment drive for the next election has started

  • Should cats be allowed to drive, Officer explains

Thanks for reading Mark’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture