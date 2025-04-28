Episode 54 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered this week

Make your vote count - Australians for Better Government and Topher Field

Evidence for RFKJs 1 in 31 Austism claim and correlation with vax schedule

Graph from paper showing rising COVID infection rates for every shot

All governments are voracious tax eaters - how they do it

Greens want to tax profits you haven’t even made yet

Driver fined for passenger not seatbelted - who is the victim here?

Retired couple farm to be surrounded by turbines

Hybrid cars can use MORE fuel than their ICE equivalents

‘Hecklers disrupt’ Welcome to Country at the Shrine - but who was being disrespectful?

