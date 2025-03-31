Episode 50 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered

Welcome to country *is* a made up event, and if it’s not, it labels Aussies as outsiders

Bird Flu is in ‘cats’ now

UK free speech laws now muzzling discussions of immigration, even for politicians

UK government lies about ‘record high temperatures’ measured adjacent to an active airport runway

Measles warning in Adelaide afte *one* case, but is it vaccine induced?

Albo announces the election - get ready for more ‘free stuff’ promises

Irrespective of who wins, Australia is broke and it’s just getting worse - there is no way out except collapse - gold and bitcoin are financial lifeboats

and much more.

