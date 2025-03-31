Playback speed
Episode 50 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 31 March 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Some topics covered

Welcome to country *is* a made up event, and if it’s not, it labels Aussies as outsiders

Bird Flu is in ‘cats’ now

UK free speech laws now muzzling discussions of immigration, even for politicians

UK government lies about ‘record high temperatures’ measured adjacent to an active airport runway

Measles warning in Adelaide afte *one* case, but is it vaccine induced?

Albo announces the election - get ready for more ‘free stuff’ promises

Irrespective of who wins, Australia is broke and it’s just getting worse - there is no way out except collapse - gold and bitcoin are financial lifeboats

and much more.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

