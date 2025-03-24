Playback speed
Share post
Episode 49 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix: News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 24 March 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 24, 2025
Transcript

Topics covered

Diversity is strength - NSW Premier Minns says multiculturalism is too fragile to keep free speech.

New study says Glyphosate DOES cause infertility.

Bangladesh study confirms maternal flouride intake DOES lower IQ

Inflation Update - Shannons puts car insurance up 20% AGAIN

Statistical chicanery - using selective start points and non zero baselines to produce fraudulent scary CO2 Graphs

More expensive free stuff - Albo ‘brings down’ power prices

Making councils listen - rate payers make councils pause their backyard car tax

Vitamin D - not a ‘vitamin’ but crucial hormone - we need to take more of it

COVID redux - a reminder of how our ‘useful idiot’ CHO’s ruined our lives

Confirmation Bitcoin IS freedom money

They lied to us about Ukraine - Russia DOES have a cassus belli

mRNA was counterintuitive

New podcasts.

