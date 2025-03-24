Episode 49 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Topics covered

Diversity is strength - NSW Premier Minns says multiculturalism is too fragile to keep free speech.

New study says Glyphosate DOES cause infertility.

Bangladesh study confirms maternal flouride intake DOES lower IQ

Inflation Update - Shannons puts car insurance up 20% AGAIN

Statistical chicanery - using selective start points and non zero baselines to produce fraudulent scary CO2 Graphs

More expensive free stuff - Albo ‘brings down’ power prices

Making councils listen - rate payers make councils pause their backyard car tax

Vitamin D - not a ‘vitamin’ but crucial hormone - we need to take more of it

COVID redux - a reminder of how our ‘useful idiot’ CHO’s ruined our lives

Confirmation Bitcoin IS freedom money

They lied to us about Ukraine - Russia DOES have a cassus belli

mRNA was counterintuitive

New podcasts.

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack