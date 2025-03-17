Episode 48 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered:

Economics - most voters still want ‘free stuff’

OPM - Grampians businesses want bigger handouts after the fires

Welcome to Country - Qantas reconsiders but MacQuarie Uni doubles down

RFKJ welcomes the return to frying in animal fat

COVID fallout - vax hesitancy now reducing childhood vax rates - oh no!

Inflation Updates - Gold says longterm inflation rate is 10% siver says it’s 6%

Bird Flu Update - now lets ban duck hunting

Capital gains tax - just more theft based on illusionary gains

The housing crisis - Government manugactured via mass immigration

Increased myopia in children - ? A result of increased screen time?

Malcolm Turnbull weighs in on Trump - Pleae STOP helping

Do we need to DOGE the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT)

