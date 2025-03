Episode 47 - ‘Wake up Australia

Points discussed during stream

Australia is closing! Is it by design?

Bird Flu Update

More Lithium battery fires

more wind turbine collapse

US Army - ‘we don’t do climate change crap, we do warfighting’

Whyalla Steel: Alexander Downer blames high green power prices

They continue to come after your super: UK to direct pensions into military spending

Diversity divided: new study shows DEI training increases division

Cyclone Albo - a fizzer despite the rain. Back to the drawing board for the Climate catastrophists

Myths that will not die: the gender pay gap appears again!

Explosive caravan update, just a hoax

Rise up Australia

