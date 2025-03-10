Episode 47 - ‘Wake up Australia

Points discussed during stream
Australia is closing! Is it by design?
Bird Flu Update
More Lithium battery fires
more wind turbine collapse
US Army - ‘we don’t do climate change crap, we do warfighting’
Whyalla Steel: Alexander Downer blames high green power prices
They continue to come after your super: UK to direct pensions into military spending
Diversity divided: new study shows DEI training increases division
Cyclone Albo - a fizzer despite the rain. Back to the drawing board for the Climate catastrophists
Myths that will not die: the gender pay gap appears again!
Explosive caravan update, just a hoax
Rise up Australia
8:32 Muster
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
Share this post