Episode 44 - ‘Wake up Australia' - Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Topics covered this week

Government wants your Super - update

Trump Tariffs

Problems with Kevin07 as Australia’s Ambassador

Sam Kerr found not guilty - which is a good thing

The Bankstown Anti-Semitic nurses, exposed by free speech

Albo to buy REX - With your money of course

The ADF *again* poking the Chinese dragon in their back yard - bad idea!

RFKJ confirmed as US Health Secretary

DOGE exposes *massive* US Government corruption - when do we get ours?

VICPOL Commissioner gone due to loss of confidence - what about the rest?

South Korea bans batteries in aircraft after recent fires

The Australian newspaper asks where the old southern cross windmills went

