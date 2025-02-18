Playback speed
Episode 44 - ‘Wake up Australia' - Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Tuesday 17 February 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 18, 2025
Topics covered this week

Government wants your Super - update

Trump Tariffs

Problems with Kevin07 as Australia’s Ambassador

Sam Kerr found not guilty - which is a good thing

The Bankstown Anti-Semitic nurses, exposed by free speech

Albo to buy REX - With your money of course

The ADF *again* poking the Chinese dragon in their back yard - bad idea!

RFKJ confirmed as US Health Secretary

DOGE exposes *massive* US Government corruption - when do we get ours?

VICPOL Commissioner gone due to loss of confidence - what about the rest?

South Korea bans batteries in aircraft after recent fires

The Australian newspaper asks where the old southern cross windmills went

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

