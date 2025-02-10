Playback speed
Share post
Episode 43 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix, Monday 10 February 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 10, 2025
Transcript

Some topics discussed

Should Health Ministers be Pharma reps?

Not easy being green update

The Governments 82% Renewable target…is it achievable?

Diversity divides update - Germany and Australia.

Is Lego Anti LGBT++?

The Donald saves plastic straws

Australia faces 25% tarrifs from the US

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

