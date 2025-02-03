Episode 42 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics discussed this week.

Pride is upon us again

Real Farma Day

Adelaide Rise Up

Grampians fire

Superannuation theft

Migration and Housing costs

US Military says disversity is NOT Strength

More lithium battery fires

RFKJ confirmation hearing expose big pharma controlled senators

Religious group jailed after diabetic child dies when prayer not insulin used

Victoria’s MAGA hat man considers a human rights case

Victorian fires, Queensland floods - Dorethea McKellar was right

Queenslanders have done floods before

Peter Fam - no jab no play

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack