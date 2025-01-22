Playback speed
Share post
Episode 40 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix, Wednesday 22 January 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 22, 2025
Transcript

Topics discussed:

Mt Barker Council Australia Day backlash

Fluoride, eat ze bugs

Climate Change making insurance unaffordable

They are coming for your Super

Ceasefire in Gaza - something to celebrate?

Trump survives to be inaugurated - what is the new broom sweeping?

What did Baron Trump say to Joe? lol

We can and should push back on multiculturalism in Australia, but we are a multi racial society. It’s sad to see comments from a small number of Aussies.

end.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

