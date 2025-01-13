Episode 39 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Discussion points. 👇
SHOCKING INTERVIEW with TOP AUSTRALIAN WHISTLEBLOWER- MAJOR HUMAN RIGHTS WIN -MASSIVE DIABETES NEWS!
Dissection documentary
Nikolai Petrovsky discussion
Turtles All the Way Down Breakdown
Starlink Update
Inflation Update
Gender reveal parties, or ……?
The Swiss Burqa ban
SA junk food ban - should we trust the experts?
More Government ‘Pork’ … Thale to build more Bushmasters
Unpacking the LA fires, climate change or just the chickens coming home to roast after decades of leftist policies in California?
Climate Change and the corruption of Science
Climate change the Movie
UN on gender equality. but what is…….?
End
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack
