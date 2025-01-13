Playback speed
Episode 39 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix: Monday 13 January 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 13, 2025
Transcript

Discussion points. 👇

SHOCKING INTERVIEW with TOP AUSTRALIAN WHISTLEBLOWER- MAJOR HUMAN RIGHTS WIN -MASSIVE DIABETES NEWS!

Dissection documentary

Nikolai Petrovsky discussion

Turtles All the Way Down Breakdown

Starlink Update

Inflation Update

Gender reveal parties, or ……?

The Swiss Burqa ban

SA junk food ban - should we trust the experts?

More Government ‘Pork’ … Thale to build more Bushmasters

Unpacking the LA fires, climate change or just the chickens coming home to roast after decades of leftist policies in California?

Climate Change and the corruption of Science

Climate change the Movie

UN on gender equality. but what is…….?

End

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

