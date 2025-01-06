Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 38 - ‘Wake up Australia

Dissecting this weeks news with Dr Bruce Paix. Monday 6 January 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

News from Bruce's perspective:

Not so Green Ferry

Irritating 'Idle-Stop' feature

More Weather fear porn

Mask mandates - COVID will not die

Inflation and your mortgage in 2025

South Korean's push back on authority

Christmas attacks

Novak has PTSD

Albo's attack on Utes

Bruce's recommendations to Dutton

Australia Day

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this podcast

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Happy New Year to the Substack community
  Mark Neugebauer
A chat with Elizabeth Hart from Vaccination is political
  Mark Neugebauer
Wake up Australia - Episode 37
  Mark Neugebauer
I catch up with City of Playford Councillor David Kerrison on his recent Council Motion regarding DNA contamination.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 36 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Reviewing Playford Council South Australia DNA Contamination Motion
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 35 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer