Episode 36 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

24 December 2024 - Christmas Eve edition.
Mark Neugebauer
Dec 24, 2024
5
Transcript

Blackrock on Bitcoin

Vivek Ramaswamy - DOGE

SA CMO Christmas Message

Merry Christmas 🙏✝️

Luke 2:11

11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.

Isaiah 9:6

6 For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

End.

