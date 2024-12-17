Playback speed
Share post
Transcript

Episode 35 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Monday 16 December 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Dec 17, 2024
Transcript

Some links from this episode

Javier Milei - Argentine Government Agencies....AFUERA!

Plandemic: The Musical

Arkmedic's blog
Pharma Hell on Earth: The Odyssey of Surgisphere
I had to interrupt my previous plans for this weekend when something kicked off on twitter which has unravelled what could be the biggest Pharma scandal of all time…
Read more
2 days ago · 256 likes · 57 comments · Dr Ah Kahn Syed
DemocracyManifest Substack
Just following US DoD orders?
For this post, don’t miss details of the DoD’s Joint Publication on CBRN Response…
Read more
3 days ago · 36 likes · DemocracyManifest

South Australian CMO

end

