0:00 - Intro
0:50 - Normalising Pedophilia and more on sexualising children
6:45 - Overview of Bruces Topics for the week
9:30 - 2nd Trump attempted assassination
16:40 - Grand final Air-ticket prices
19:35 - More Car B Ques
22:10 - Unusual Auroras still happening
26:00 - Indigenous history now out to 250,000 years
36:30 - Free speech, Musk, Nazis and Fascists
52:25 - Hezbollah’s exploding pagers, surgical strike or bad idea?
1:05:45 - Closing comments
1:09:38 - End
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Episode 25 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix