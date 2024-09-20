Playback speed
Episode 25 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Friday 21 September 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Sep 20, 2024
Transcript

0:00 - Intro

0:50 - Normalising Pedophilia and more on sexualising children

6:45 - Overview of Bruces Topics for the week

9:30 - 2nd Trump attempted assassination

16:40 - Grand final Air-ticket prices

19:35 - More Car B Ques

22:10 - Unusual Auroras still happening

26:00 - Indigenous history now out to 250,000 years

36:30 - Free speech, Musk, Nazis and Fascists

52:25 - Hezbollah’s exploding pagers, surgical strike or bad idea?

1:05:45 - Closing comments

1:09:38 - End

