Timestamps for discsussion:
0:00 - Intro
0:50 - InformMe Australia - and insight into the Australian Immunisation Schedule
3:05 - Dr Joanna Howe - Fighting for babies.
4:55 - ‘Equal Opportunity (Religious Bodies) Amendment Bill’
6:05 - ‘Sex Discrimination (Acknowledging Biological Reality) Bill 2024
7:25 - ‘Conversion Therapy’ ban - is there more to it?
9:25 - Tightening the screws on Government censorpship.
17:10 - Bruce’s topic overview
19:25 - Previous topic Updates
33:16 - Government age limit for social media
36:50 - Trump v Harris debate
41:05 - Diabetes typ 2 can be cured by diet
42:25 - Elle Mcpherson goes against the medical mafia on cancer
51:05 - ABC catalyst goes against the medical mafia on statins
1:16:50 - Australia all in on mRNA drug
1:18:35 - ‘Healthy’ cereal and baby food are full of sugar
1:26:00 - Pottenger’s cats and orthodontics
1:31:00 - VICPOL cries foul when protestors use VICPOL tactics
1:33:00 - A coragous Australian wins in court, but it came at a cost.
1:36:30 - Close
Links from Episode 24 (Click to follow)
DR Joanna Howe Website (Subscribe to Newsletter)
“Equal Opportunity (Religious Bodies) Amendment Bill”
“Reconsideration of the Sex Discrimination (Acknowledging Biological Reality) Bill 2024”
“Government Censorship Bill” - Rebekah Barnett
“Government Censorship Bill” - Gerard Rennick
Albert Bourla - '“It was counterintuetive”
Episode 24 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix