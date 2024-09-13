Playback speed
Episode 24 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Friday 13 September 2024 (links from episode below)
Timestamps for discsussion:

0:00 - Intro

0:50 - InformMe Australia - and insight into the Australian Immunisation Schedule

3:05 - Dr Joanna Howe - Fighting for babies.

4:55 - ‘Equal Opportunity (Religious Bodies) Amendment Bill’

6:05 - ‘Sex Discrimination (Acknowledging Biological Reality) Bill 2024

7:25 - ‘Conversion Therapy’ ban - is there more to it?

9:25 - Tightening the screws on Government censorpship.

17:10 - Bruce’s topic overview

19:25 - Previous topic Updates

33:16 - Government age limit for social media

36:50 - Trump v Harris debate

41:05 - Diabetes typ 2 can be cured by diet

42:25 - Elle Mcpherson goes against the medical mafia on cancer

51:05 - ABC catalyst goes against the medical mafia on statins

1:16:50 - Australia all in on mRNA drug

1:18:35 - ‘Healthy’ cereal and baby food are full of sugar

1:26:00 - Pottenger’s cats and orthodontics

1:31:00 - VICPOL cries foul when protestors use VICPOL tactics

1:33:00 - A coragous Australian wins in court, but it came at a cost.

1:36:30 - Close

Links from Episode 24 (Click to follow)

InformME Facebook

InformMe Web

Dr Joanna Howe on X

DR Joanna Howe Website (Subscribe to Newsletter)

“Equal Opportunity (Religious Bodies) Amendment Bill”

“Reconsideration of the Sex Discrimination (Acknowledging Biological Reality) Bill 2024”

Banning Conversion Practice

“Government Censorship Bill” - Rebekah Barnett

“Government Censorship Bill” - Gerard Rennick

Wind Factory Disaster

DR Paul Thomas Study

Cholesterol Scam video

Albert Bourla - '“It was counterintuetive”

