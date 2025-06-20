Join Australians for Better Government for a groundbreaking event that will redefine Australia’s path forward. Endless Horizons is a dynamic summit bringing together visionaries, policymakers, Constitutional experts, and engaged citizens to explore bold ideas for transforming our governmental structure and constitution.

Date: August 3, 2025

Location: CSi Club Southport, QLD 4215

Time: 1pm

Why Attend?

Engage in thought-provoking discussions on modernizing Australia’s governance.

Explore innovative proposals for Constitutional reform.

Collaborate with leading thinkers to shape a more free, efficient, and future-ready Australia.

Be part of a movement to ensure our nation’s framework reflects the values and aspirations of all Australians.

Highlights:

Keynote addresses from prominent Constitutional scholars and reform advocates.

Solutions based discussion and actionable ideas for change.

Networking opportunities to connect with passionate change-makers.

Who Should Attend?

Citizens, academics, community leaders, and policymakers committed to building a stronger, fairer Australia.

