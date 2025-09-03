Discussion with 4 Candidates for Mt Barker and Adelaide Hills Council supplementary elections

Recorded on 12 Sept 2025.

📝 Authorisations:

Host / Publisher: Authorised by Mark Neugebauer, PO Box 323, Myponga SA.

Candidates: Authorised by

Authorised by Richard Gladigau, 58 Burton Rd, Mt Torrens SA 5244

Authorised by Martin Bray, 22 Dunnfield Drv, Mt Torrens SA 5244

Authorised by Mark Cuthbertson, 532 Norton Summit Rd, Teringie SA 5072

Authorised by Darren. Kelly, 102 Mt Barker Rd, Hahndorf SA 5245

The elections in Adelaide Hills and Mount Barker Councils in South Australia, occurring outside the regular election cycle, are supplementary elections held to fill councillor vacancies. These vacancies were triggered by resignations earlier in 2025, necessitating elections to ensure full representation on the councils. Specifically:

Adelaide Hills Council is holding supplementary elections for its Ranges Ward and Valleys Ward to replace councillors Melanie Selwood, Pauline Gill, and Louise Pascale, who resigned. Six candidates are standing for each ward.

Mount Barker District Council is conducting a supplementary election for its South Ward to fill the vacancy left by Narelle Hardingham’s resignation. Three candidates are in the running for this seat.

Supplementary elections, as defined by the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999, are conducted when a councillor position becomes vacant due to reasons such as resignation, death, or other circumstances, and there is more than 12 months remaining before the next periodic council election (scheduled for November 2026). These elections ensure councils remain fully functional and representative. Voting for these elections is by postal ballot, with ballot papers delivered between August 26 and September 1, 2025, and must be returned by 12:00 pm on September 22, 2025.

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.