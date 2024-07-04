To be honest the last 4 years have taken the scales from my eyes on many topics, which in many cases I knew nothing about.

Most of my focus since mid 2020 has been pushing back on the COVID ScamDemic and the role out and mandating of the countermeasures labelled as ‘Vaccines’.

I now have much more insight into the global corporatist pharmaceutical conglomerates, their shills and benefactors.

As I’ve discovered it’s all about shareholder profits and not about the health and well-being of you and I, and even more disturbingly, as we’re finding out, the plan could actually be about making us sicker.

So it should come as no surprise that another global conglomerate such as the airline industry has got some nasty skeletons in it’s closet.

To be honest, I joined many others by jumping on board with the narrative of deliberate spraying of chemicals from commercial airliners via specific nozzles hooked up to tanks containing chemicals.

However, a friend recently put me onto a podcast by Jim Lee on the Chris & Kerry Show, his appearance on Del Bigtree, as well as our own Hoody and Larter via Club Grubbery, and in my mind many questions have been answered by listening to Jim articulate his position.

Albeit long podcasts, I strongly encourage readers to view at least one of the presentations below in full.

I’ve teed up the one below with Hoody and Larter, as Jim talks about the impact of Sulphur at high altitude, but just as concerning is their conversation about Fuel dumping.

Like injecting poison into the deltoid, people should be just as furious about what’s happening above us in the skies, which could well be adding to our health woes.

We owe it to our children to stay informed and work together to create a better future for them.

Enjoy.

Jim On Club Grubbery with Hoody and Larter:

Jim on the Highwire with Del Bigtree

Jim on the Chris & Kerry Show

