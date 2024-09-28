To share the update from Gigi via online link click HERE

Link to ASF Website HERE

The Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference held in Sydney on 31 August, a collaborative effort between ASF and Mothers of Sons and with Bettina Arndt as the core organiser, was a great success. A recording of the conference is here, with session-by-session videos here; a post-conference review by Dave Richards is here.

Our next in-person event is the second annual Progress through Science and Freedom conference, taking place at RMIT in Melbourne from 15 to 17 November. Get your tickets here (sales open by 1 October) for what promises to be another restorative and enlightening event, bringing together those across many disciplines and communities who wish to strengthen Australian society through upholding the pillars of freedom and scientific inquiry. (If you know of any individual or non-political group potentially interested in making a monetary donation to support our second annual Progress through Science and Freedom conference, run entirely on volunteer labour, ticket revenue and private donations, please email our admin team.

In Australia, public submissions responding to the disastrously Orwellian “Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 [Provisions]” bill (affectionately known in freedom circles as the “MAD” bill) close on 30 September. You can make a submission here. So much is wrong with this bill that it is hard to know where to start - but equally easy to make any number of simple arguments against it. Please take the time to pen your thoughts and send them to Parliament - it will only take half an hour of your time to make a short submission. You can also read an academic treatise on the dangers of bills like this here, sign the CitizenGo petition here, and/or attend a rally in Sydney or Melbourne to show your alarm:

In Sydney: 11:30 AM Saturday 28 September, Speakers’ Corner, Art Gallery Road, opposite the Art Gallery

In Melbourne: 11 AM - 2 PM Saturday 28 September, Flagstaff Gardens

Russell Broadbent, with the back-room support of Julian Gillespie, recently expended an impressive effort to collect signatures of many esteemed professionals on two letters addressed directly to the Prime Minister regarding our concerns about recently confirmed DNA contamination of the covid shot vials deployed in Australia (read more about these findings on Rebekah Barnett’s substack). While we await the PM’s response, you may find valuable this short documentary on this problem, narrated by Maryanne Demasi and with back-room input from ASF’s own Julie Sladden. Thanks to Julian Gillespie, who continues to pursue the denouements associated with the GMO case, as you can read about here.

Meanwhile, despite receiving a diverse plethora of articulate submissions about the severity and likely causes of the sustained increase in deaths rates in Australia since mid-2021, the Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality has produced a disappointingly heedless and misguided final report, to which Senator Ralph Babet responded with a dissenting opinion drawing on quotations from many of those submissions (including ASF’s). In alignment with the Inquiry’s recommendations, the Australian CDC is, sadly, up and running.

The academic literature continues to churn out evidence about the misguidedness of various aspects of the worldwide mainstream covid response, particularly in regard to the mass use of the covid shots. Batch variability in side effects is discussed here; an apparent link in European data between nation-specific injection rates and national excess mortality is discussed here and an analysis of a similar question (finding a qualitatively similar answer) using data from Australian states and territories is here; and a study of the mechanism of cardiac damage done by the spike protein (the thing that people’s bodies are instructed to make by the covid shots) is here. A new documentary about a vaccine-injured athlete is here (make sure you’ve got the tissues handy before watching).

In positive news, Monica Smit won her court case alleging wrongful imprisonment; the Australian Medical Professionals Society is hosting a national tour with Angus Dalgleish and Paul Marik, coming to a city near you in late September and October; and Democracy First is helping regular people get directly involved with the political system, in ways they feel they can, via this website.

In the US, while the UN just wrapped up its “Summit of the Future” conference in New York City and a vaccine-injured person’s claim against Moderna was dismissed unceremoniously using the fig leaf of the PREP Act, a brave academic has sued an array of academic publishers, alleging violation of antitrust laws, non-compensation for intellectual property, and the imposition of unlawful gag orders.

Those thinking early about Christmas presents may wish to consider Paul Conlon’s upcoming book Citizen One, about digital identity - and perhaps soon we’ll be able to purchase tickets to see Matt Walsh’s new documentary, Am I Racist, in Australian cinemas. No harm in asking your local cinema about their plans to show it.

And finally, for the young and inquisitive people in your life, consider underwriting their participation in the week-long Australian Nova Academia boot camp being organised by ASF from December 12 to 19 in a beautiful farm venue in Tenterfield, NSW. Applications to attend can be made to admissions@novacad.org. I’ll be teaching there, along with Andrew Lowenthal and other supporters of the free-thinking movement.

If you find our work useful and have the means to, please consider supporting ASF.

I wish you high spirits and regular exercise of your compassion, tolerance, humour, and intellect. Your country needs them all!

Gigi Foster.