The past few weeks - and especially the past few days! - have been full of news relevant to Team Sanity. Leading this month’s report must be the release of Julian Assange back to Australia, about which Tucker Carlson recently spoke during his ongoing Australian tour. New Zealand’s coalition leadership has also agreed to conduct a far broader covid-19 policy inquiry than was previously being done (under the chairship of the arguably conflicted Tony Blakely), an outcome for which some credit should be given to the efforts of courageous everyday Kiwis, including as channelled through an organisation of like-minded people across the ditch, Voices for Freedom. Tempering this positive news was the shocking US Supreme Court decision that de facto sided with the US executive branch’s censorship of the first amendment of the US Constitution (the one about freedom of speech) via interference with the media, using the same tactic using which we have seen our judges skirt their duty to the Australian people: claiming that the entities, including US states in this instance, that are bringing the case have no “standing”. Other stateside face-plants were being delivered expertly at time of writing in the first Biden-Trump US Presidential debate.

EVENTS, MEDIA, AND INITIATIVES

Get your tickets today for our exciting ASF/Mothers of Sons conference on Restoring the Presumption of Innocence, coming up on 31 August in Rushcutters Bay in Sydney. Nothing if not controversial in the eyes of the modern woke movement, and equally nothing if not central to free civil society, the presumption of innocence is under siege from many quarters. We intend to provide space for its importance to be examined through open public discussion rather than through today’s more popular communication methods of cancellation, denigration or bullying of those with alternative viewpoints. Full event details and tickets available here.

Save the date as well for the second annual ASF Conference, scheduled for November 15-17 at RMIT in Melbourne. More details coming soon!

This Sunday 30 June, tune into Channel 7’s Spotlight program around 8:50 PM Sydney time for a covid policy retrospective featuring Annastacia Palaszczuk and myself. During the recording of the show last weekend, I was delighted to find unexpectedly that the studio audience contained many free-thinking people. Thanks to the grassroots community in Sydney that made its voices heard on this show - I hope the producers don’t cut out too much of what you or I had to say. I also enjoyed a recent talk with Graham Hood and John Larter on Club Grubbery.

We have started sending around to presenters the draft transcripts from our Easter Monday New Directions in Health workshop, and are pursuing the realisation of some of the ideas we discussed that day. On the agenda for the medium term is also to further support the work of Nova Academia, scheduled to take in its first batch of students in September this year, and to join forces with NA and other scientists to create a new scientific journal (an idea the FLCCC is also pursuing). If science is to be rebuilt, someone has to do it.

In other ASF projects, we have begun work to design the Australian Covid Inquiry, together with input from the Canadians (who produced their own admirable Citizens’ Inquiry) and several eminent experts in Australia. We look forward to releasing content soon under this heading. Those creating videos for the Australian Covid Inquiry as well as subsequent ASF media now have the option of adding inspirational ASF theme music in the background that a young member of Team Sanity has composed for us.

ASF members may also enjoy the upcoming Free Speech Union events being organised by Dara MacDonald in Sydney on 9 and 10 July. In Dara’s words:

[evening of 9 July:] The audience will hear about what is happening on the censorship vs free speech front in UK, NZ and South Africa (as well as Australia) as well as … a new development for global promotion of free speech. They can use the code “Friend” (as in friend of free speech for 50% off the ticket price) and can book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-free-speech-unions-the-future-of-free-speech-tickets-920434804277?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

[evening of 10 July:] The Drinks is a chance to meet and mingle with likeminded people and high profile fighters in the free speech space (Toby Young might also say a few words). They can use the code “Friend” (as in friend of free speech for 50% off the ticket price) and can book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-speech-drinks-tickets-920439578557?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

We look forward to seeing you at our next monthly ASF Members’ Forum!

COMMUNITY NEWS FROM AUSTRALIA

Julian Gillespie, Katie Ashby-Koppens and their team continue their heroic pursuit of the judge in the GMO covid jab case, Helen Rofe, who failed to declare her conflicts of interest before hearing the case (more details and analysis about this saga here by Augusto Zimmerman). The Australian incarnation of the newspaper known as The Light has been purchased by the young Joel Jammal (more of his stuff here), while the Australian Human Rights Commission has come preposterously late to the party by asking whether people may have been negatively affected by “covid measures”. Submissions are still being accepted until the end of June.

COMMUNITY NEWS FROM THE WORLD

Big Pharma is under siege in Argentina, while a seemingly fed-up judge in Portugal was a bit lax with his language about PCR test results (while making a sane decision), prompting the mainstream to challenge the technical accuracy of his statement while totally dodging the main point. The Kansas Attorney General has also gone on the attack against Pfizer for false advertising.

The Kiwis have set up an international genetic charter to which some in our community may wish to sign on, and Children’s Health Defense have published a new book. Yet in Switzerland, nearly three-quarters of voters rejected a popular initiative to constitutionally guarantee the principle of ‘my body, my choice’ by ensuring no penalty or disadvantage would befall anyone who refused to submit to any future medical mandates or coercion that may affect his or her mental or physical integrity.

SCIENCE

New academic papers have continued to question the “safe and effective” mantra (also see here), even finding a potential association between the covid jabs and the onset of dementia. Excess mortality has been found to be a phenomenon around the world (not only in Australia, where the Senate Inquiry into this problem is still ongoing - see ASF’s submission to the inquiry as #15 in the list here - and the mainstream Australian press dared recently to publicise work suggesting a link between this huge issue and the covid jabs), and it seems possible that human meddling is producing yet another nasty virus. When will we learn?

As the flood gates squeak slowly open, more tales of how scientific censorship occurs are being told (also see here). Real science, warts and all, is increasingly being attempted not within established and well-funded institutions but by regular people who are fed up - as exemplified by this analysis of DNA contamination in the covid jabs distributed in Australia.

CREATIVE ARTS

Finally, I invite you to discover the story told in this documentary and to smile at this patriotic mockery of Australia’s e-safety commissioner.

If you haven’t joined ASF yet, we would welcome you to join as an affiliate. Affiliates are invited to our monthly online Members’ Forums and have the opportunity to provide ongoing input on ASF’s activities.

I look forward to seeing you online or in person soon!

Gigi Foster

