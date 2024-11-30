City of Port Lincoln CEO response to: 'Councillors have vaccine discussion'
A reasonable response? What are your thought's?
As you may recall on the 28th November I sent an email to councilors and CEO of Port Lincoln Council SA. Here 👇
The CEO of Port Lincoln Council, Eric Brown was prompt in his reply so I’m sharing it below, and ooking forward to peoples thoughts regarding the full reply in the comments. But in essence 👇
“Furthermore, the Council has sought advice from its insurer and the Local Government Association of South Australia. Both entities have confirmed that the Council does not have a responsibility in this matter. This confirmation underscores that local councils are not equipped to address or investigate claims related to vaccine safety.”
Full response 👇
end
Maybe old smug mate from Port Lincoln should "bone up" on the 2013 the South Australian Public Health Act 2011 (the Act). Maybe a little guidance Mark to this dills responsibilities to HIS constituents,rather than his spurious, gutless reasons to bail out. Clause J in particular.
Part 2—Objects, principles and interaction with other Acts 4—Objects of Act (1) The objects of the Act are— (a) to promote health and well being of individuals and communities and to prevent disease, medical conditions, injury and disability through a public health approach; and (b) to protect individuals and communities from risks to public health and to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, a healthy environment for all South Australians and particularly those who live within disadvantaged communities; and (c) to provide for the development of effective measures for the early detection, management and amelioration of risks to public health; and (d) to promote the provision of information to individuals and communities about risks to public health; and (e) to encourage individuals and communities to plan for, create and maintain a healthy environment; and (f) to provide for or support policies, strategies, programs and campaigns designed to improve the public health of communities and special or vulnerable groups (especially Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders) within communities; and (g) to provide for the prevention, or early detection, management and control, of diseases, medical conditions and injuries of public health significance; and (h) to provide for the monitoring of any disease or medical condition of public health significance in order to provide for the prevention or early detection of any such disease or medical condition and for the protection of individuals and the community from the threat of any such disease or medical condition and from public health threats more generally; and (i) to provide for the collection of information about incidence and prevalence of diseases and other risks to health in South Australia for research or public health purposes; and (j) to establish a scheme for the performance of functions relating to public health by the State and local governments.
I’m calling bullshit! It’s like saying that that of council encourages drunk driving they have no responsibility because they don’t manage pubs or sell alcohol. Just look at all the Council messaging and promotion of vaccine programs on social media, newsletters, magazines, billboards, etc…. Imaging urging and advising people to effectively commit suicide or self harm. That’s the real point of it!
Now, I was put on “Prohibition Orders” by the HCSCC for far less! By what right then should Councils skate any liability??!!