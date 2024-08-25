Shared from correspondence from CitizenGo

Dear Reader,

What would you do if standing by your faith led to a legal nightmare?

That’s exactly what’s happening to Christian preacher Dave Pellowe, who’s being dragged before a government tribunal simply because he refused to participate in the “Welcome to Country” ritual at his own conference.

This isn’t just an attack on one man; it’s a full-blown assault on free speech and religious freedom in Australia. If they succeed in taking down Dave, they’ll come for anyone who dares to stand up for biblical truth.

We must act now before it’s too late.

Will you sign our petition demanding that Hon. Yvette D’Ath MP, Queensland Attorney General, dismiss this attack on Dave Pellowe’s religious freedom and abolish these anti-speech laws?

Here’s what’s happening. Dave Pellowe is a Christian preacher who leads the Church and State conferences, where Christians gather to discuss the intersection of faith and politics. These events are designed for Christians and focus on how to engage in public life while staying true to their faith.

At the start of his conference, Dave chose to open with Psalm 24:1: “The Earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it.” This was a deliberate rejection of the increasingly mandatory “Welcome to Country” ceremony, which is rooted in Aboriginal spirituality and involves paying homage to ancestral spirits. As a Christian, Dave refused to participate in what he saw as a pagan ritual.

The “Welcome to Country” concept is not even an ancient tradition – it was invented in the 1970s by actor Ernie Dingo and playwright Richard Walley. Despite its modern origins, this ceremony has been elevated to an almost sacred status in Australia. It is now imposed on Australians at government meetings, school assemblies, and public events.

The ceremony typically involves a short speech by an Aboriginal elder, who is often paid for their “service.” An “Acknowledgement of Country” is another version of this ritual, where non-Indigenous people show respect to Aboriginal traditions. But let’s be clear: these ceremonies have become instruments of cultural and ideological control, forcing Australians to participate in what amounts to state-imposed paganism.

At his event, Dave’s explanation of his refusal to perform the ceremony led to a complaint from one attendee, who claimed he felt “racially vilified” and “humiliated” by Dave’s decision. The complaint was filed with the Queensland Human Rights Commission (QHRC), which has now forced Dave into a legal battle. The QHRC is notorious for its low bar in accepting grievances, making it the perfect weapon for radical activists who want to silence Christians and conservatives.

They don’t care whether the complaint has any merit – they just want to drag Dave through the mud, hoping the process alone will be enough to break him.

This case is a prime example of how anti-discrimination laws are being weaponized to punish those who refuse to conform to the woke agenda. The Aboriginal grievance industry thrives on enforcing these performative rituals, using them to push an agenda of victimhood and identity politics.

If Dave loses this case, it will set a dangerous precedent that could see more Christians targeted for standing by their faith. The process is the punishment – and it’s designed to intimidate and silence anyone who speaks out against the new orthodoxy.

Will you join us in demanding that Hon. Yvette D’Ath MP, Queensland Attorney General, intervene and put an end to this abuse of power by scrapping these oppressive laws?

If we lose this fight, it will embolden those who want to destroy religious freedom in Australia.

But if we win, we’ll send a clear message that Christians and conservatives won’t be bullied into silence. We’ll protect our right to speak the truth, no matter how unpopular it may be.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the time to act is now.

Your signature on this petition could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Will you help us defend free speech and religious liberty by signing the petition to Hon. Yvette D’Ath MP, Queensland Attorney General?

Thank you for standing up for what’s right.

George Christensen and the team at CitizenGO

P.S. Dave Pellowe is facing legal action simply for standing up for his Christian beliefs. If we don’t act now, this case will set a dangerous precedent that puts free speech and religious liberty in jeopardy. Sign the petition and demand that Hon. Yvette D’Ath MP, Queensland Attorney General, dismiss this attack and abolish these anti-speech laws!



