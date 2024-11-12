The below is Shared from email correspondence on behalf of George Christensen and the team at CitizenGO

Imagine a future where every word you say online, every article you read, and every post you share could be judged and censored by the government. This isn’t just a fear—it’s a reality the Australian government is trying to create through the Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill. This bill, if passed, would give government bureaucrats the power to decide what’s “true” and force Big Tech to silence anyone who doesn’t fall in line.

When this bill was first introduced last year, Australians across the country raised their voices in protest. The public’s response was so overwhelming that the government backed down and shelved it—at least, for a while. Now, they’re bringing it back, hoping to pass it quickly without the public noticing. But this time, they’ve added even more power to the bill, making it a greater threat to our freedom of speech.

The government has the majority in the House of Representatives where it will easily pass this bad bill, so the Senate is our last line of defence. That’s because, in the Senate, no single party holds the majority. This means the government needs the support of crossbench Senators—independents and very minor party members who aren’t part of the major political blocs. If we can convince just five out of six key crossbench Senators to vote against this bill, it will be stopped. That’s why your voice is crucial. We must urge these Senators to protect free speech for all Australians.

Will you join me and tell Senators Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell, David Van, David Pocock, Lidia Thorpe, and Fatima Payman to vote NO on the Censorship Bill?

This isn’t just another law. Here’s why it’s a direct attack on our freedoms:

Who Decides What’s “True”? With this bill, the government would appoint itself as the final judge of reality. If history has taught us anything, it’s that what’s considered “misinformation” today often turns out to be true tomorrow. But with this bill, the government can silence anything that challenges its views or policies. Imagine a world where uncomfortable facts, controversial opinions, or alternative ideas can be erased with a single order. Are we really willing to hand them that kind of authority?

A Path to State-Controlled Censorship: Make no mistake, this bill opens the door for Australia to become a place where only government-approved voices are allowed. Independent media and everyday Australians could be silenced for questioning or debating official narratives. If this bill passes, Canberra will have the power to create a state-controlled echo chamber, where the only voices allowed are the ones that comply with their approved “truth.”

Giving Big Tech a Licence to Censor Australians: Big Tech is already policing online content more than ever, but this bill would push that control to unprecedented levels. Under government direction, tech giants will be forced to crack down even harder, controlling what Australians are allowed to see, say, and share. And it won’t stop there—if we allow them to take this power, what’s to stop them from watching our emails, our messages, even our private conversations? This is the beginning of a surveillance state.

Australians have already made themselves clear—over 22,000 of us sent a resounding “NO” to this bill in a submission to the Senate inquiry. But the government is still pushing forward, ignoring the voices of everyday Australians. Now, we need these crossbench Senators to listen to the people. Voting for this bill would betray everyone who believes in free speech and democracy.

Take a stand with me now—urge these key crossbench Senators to defend our right to free speech.

If we lose this fight, free speech in Australia could be gone forever. A vote for this bill is a vote to erase dissenting voices and to silence anyone who questions the government. Once the government has this power, they’ll be able to label anything they don’t like as “misinformation” and block it. We’ll be left with a state-controlled media where the only views allowed are those that suit the government. This is how freedom dies—not with one sweeping change, but with laws that strip us of our rights one by one.

But if we stand together then we can stop this bill! Then we protect our voices, our freedoms, and our democracy. We’ll show Canberra that Australians won’t be silenced. This is our chance to stand up, push back, and defend a future where freedom of speech isn’t just a memory. We need you to speak out now, before it’s too late.

This is our last chance—urge Senator Jacqui Lambie, Senator Tammy Tyrrell, Senator David Van, Senator David Pocock, Senator Lidia Thorpe, and Senator Fatima Payman to protect free speech and vote against this bill!

Thank you for standing up for freedom and for Australia.

George Christensen and the team at CitizenGO

P.S. If this bill passes, freedom of speech in Australia will become a memory, replaced by government-controlled silence. Stand with us now to protect your right to speak freely—sign the petition and share it with everyone who values freedom.

