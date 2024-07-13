For consideration and feedback.
I’m not affiliated but I notice Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is supporting a Citizens Initiated Referenda'.
One Nation will push for the introduction of a Citizens Initiated Referenda, enabling Australian citizens to put forward legislation or a referendum question without waiting for politicians to listen and act.
The below is credited to Robert A. Beatty BE (Minerals) FAusIMM (ret) - BobBeatty@bosmin.com
Is your Independant or Political Party willing to support CIR?
CIR is definitely a brilliant way to negate so much of the top-down corruption in government but we also need Constitutional reforms and CH Douglas Social Credit Democracy! This would turn Schwab/CCP Social Credit system on its head - You will own what you want, pay almost no tax and be even happier! https://alor.org/Storage/navigation/Library1.htm