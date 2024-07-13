For consideration and feedback.

I’m not affiliated but I notice Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is supporting a Citizens Initiated Referenda'.

One Nation will push for the introduction of a Citizens Initiated Referenda, enabling Australian citizens to put forward legislation or a referendum question without waiting for politicians to listen and act.

The below is credited to Robert A. Beatty BE (Minerals) FAusIMM (ret) - BobBeatty@bosmin.com

Is your Independant or Political Party willing to support CIR?

Share