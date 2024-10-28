Register for the online event HERE

Our co-founders Ruby Janssen and Peter Harris have worked tirelessly over the years to facilitate informed choice and empowerment, which for many Australians has resulted in connection and activation. Since 2020, they have formed three important and highly impactful organisations; Vaccine Choice Australia, Stand Up Now Australia, and their most recent project, Inform Me. At the time of their creation, each of these organisations has had their own puropse and goals, and they have allowed many Australians to find a place of community and support through some very turbulant times.

For some it may appear that 2024 has been a little quiet; while our social media presence continues to grow and strengthen, we have certainly reduced our online events. In the background though, we have never been busier, and we are very excited to share what our "big changes and bigger opportunites" are all about!

Join us for an online event with our co-founder Peter Harris on Thursday at 8PM AEDT. Peter will unpack what the future holds for his 3 organisations, including the launch of a new programme that will change the lives of millions of parents and children across the globe. If you are parents of young children, you're planning a family, or you know someone who is, this is for you!

Or, if you'd just like to join us to hear Peter's wisdom and vision again, you are most welcome : )

Everybody who registers for this webinar will receive the recording once ready for distribution.

