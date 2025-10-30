By: Anonymous Contributor

You’ve probably seen the ads by now.

“Back Australia – it’s good for all of us.”

It sounds patriotic. It sounds harmless. But it’s not.

This isn’t a grassroots movement. It’s a corporate marketing campaign run by News Corp, bankrolled by big retail and finance, and promoted by the same players who’ve spent decades offshoring jobs, squeezing farmers and hollowing out small-town Australia.

Now that cheap online competitors like Temu and Shein are eating into their profits, they’ve wrapped themselves in the flag and called it “nation building”.

1. The Mirage Behind the Slogan

News Corp has launched Back Australia across all its mastheads – from The Australian to The Advertiser, Courier Mailand Sky News. Self-professed “socialist democrat” Joe Hildebrand fronts it as the everyman patriot.

But The Australian’s own business pages tell a different story. The “buy local” campaign doubles as a commercial partnership program offering Platinum packages from around $1.9 million, Gold from $600,000 and Silver from $250,000. It isn’t about rebuilding industry, it’s about selling patriotism as premium ad space.

The fine print admits the goal is to “harness consumer sentiment” and “drive economic uplift” by steering spending back to the same big brands that already dominate the market.

In other words, it’s designed to protect market share, not the national interest.

2. The Real Players

Coles and Woolworths – The supermarket duopoly that sets farm-gate prices so low many growers can’t survive. They import ingredients, slap a kangaroo logo on the packaging and call it Australian.

Bunnings – The chain that bulldozed every local hardware store then preaches “supporting local jobs”. Most of its stock comes from China.

Westpac – Talks about helping communities thrive while foreclosing on farmers and pushing digital ID and green-finance schemes that bury small operators in red tape.

Qantas – Took billions in bailouts, sacked ground staff, then told us to feel proud. The Spirit of Australia has become the spirit of hypocrisy.

BHP – Still calls itself The Big Australian but funnels profits offshore. Mining towns that once built this country now watch from the sidelines.

Cadbury / Mondelez – Once an Australian icon, now a US multinational defending the supermarket duopoly while exporting profits overseas.

R.M. Williams – Once for stockmen, now a luxury brand for boardrooms. Twiggy Forrest owns it but a full outfit costs thousands – not something most working Australians can “back”.

REA Group and TechnologyOne – Data-driven tech firms that live off government contracts and property speculation. They don’t make things, they monetise Australians.

3. The People’s Squeeze vs the Corporate Squeeze

During Covid, small family businesses were forced to close while the corporate sponsors of Back Australia stayed open as “essential services”.

Bunnings thrived while local hardware shops went broke.

Dan Murphy’s stayed open while hospitality venues – restaurants, cafés and pubs – were forced to shut or obey absurd, ever-changing rules. You could sit and eat but had to mask up to walk three steps to the counter, and no one could keep track of which restrictions applied from week to week.

Supermarkets posted record profits while local grocers were fined for trading.

Since then, insolvencies have hit a ten-year high, with small-business failures up nearly 40 per cent year on year. In South Australia alone, closures have tripled in three years.

Now the same corporations that prospered through lockdowns are asking you to “buy local” – meaning buy from them.

Even The Australian has started to question this spin, warning that the campaign risks turning patriotism into a product line and that slogans can’t replace real reform on energy, tax or red tape.

4. The Emotional Trick

The genius of Back Australia is psychological. It moralises consumption.

Pride: buy local, you’re a good Aussie.

Guilt: if you buy cheaper, you’re hurting workers.

Fear: foreign apps are destroying us.

It’s emotional blackmail, the same style of manipulation used in ESG advertising and government “behaviour-change” campaigns. It tells Australians to fix with their wallets what policy and corporate greed broke.

5. The Politics Beneath

The campaign slides neatly into Anthony Albanese’s “Progressive Patriotism” narrative – the idea that unity and virtue can replace sound economics.

It gives government moral cover to keep outsourcing policy to consultants and corporate “partners”.

Deloitte writes the sustainability targets.

The supermarkets dictate food policy.

Canberra applauds and calls it “shared responsibility”.

When small businesses collapse under compliance costs, the government shrugs. We didn’t shut you down – the market did.

But it’s a market they designed to reward the biggest players.

6. What Lies Beneath the Gloss

The Australian’s coverage revealed that the Back Australia pitch book offers companies “category exclusivity”, “brand alignment with patriotic content” and “integration across News Corp assets”.

That’s advertising language, not nation building.

This is the marketing arm of control – a PR front for the same corporations and consultancies that helped write the rules, raise the costs and crush competition.

They profit from the damage then rebrand themselves as the solution.

7. The Real Australia They Forgot

Real patriotism doesn’t come from a PR firm.

It’s the farmer who keeps going through drought and flood.

It’s the small business that pays staff before taking a wage.

It’s the local builder, the corner café, the volunteer firefighter.

These are the people who already back Australia every day – no slogans required.

If the big end of town truly cared, they’d stop creating the systems that crush us.

They’d pay suppliers fairly, bring back real manufacturing and stop lobbying for rules only they can afford to follow.

Until then, remember this:

“Back Australia” isn’t about you backing the country.

It’s about the country backing them.

Stay aware, discern everything,

