Not my work, but shared for collaboration and awareness raising.

ASF full update from Gigi Foster

Read the update online here

Sign up for the newsletter updates direct to your inbox here - https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/subscribe/

Follow on their Facebook - Australians for Science & Freedom

Follow on their X - https://x.com/aus4science

Happy post-winter solstice in the Antipodes! As the days now slowly lengthen, we continue to be witness to developments in Australia and overseas that will one day land in the history books and make our progeny’s jaws drop.

First, an enthusiastic encouragement to all Sydney-area ASF supporters to come out on Monday evening 7 July to enjoy a Big Dialogue about Australia’s cost of living problem, to be held in the iconic Sydney Masonic Centre. A collaborative effort between ASF and The Australian Dialogues, this premier event features several well-known public figures - including ex-The Australian journalist and now IPA Chief Economist Adam Creighton, and Western Sydney University chancellor Jennifer Westacott - addressing what was perhaps the biggest issue in the recent election and, despite falling inflation statistics, still feels like a major stressor to many Australian households. I am greatly looking forward to MC’ing this exciting event that we aim to be a model for respectful, across-the-aisles, nuanced discussion of a major issue facing the country. Discounts available to ASF members. Full details and ticketing here - don’t miss out!:

In September, ASF is organising a screening at Moore Park’s Fox Studios Hoyts cinema in Sydney of the Canadian documentary film Covid Collateral. We encourage you to ‘bring a friend’ to this screening - a friend or family member who is starting to question the mainstream narrative offered over the past few years about covid, and needs some TLC as he or she begins to reckon with the reality of things. After the screening, we will all enjoy an intimate Q&A in the cinema with several well-known Australians who have been the targets of exactly the sort of denigration, gaslighting, and name-calling that the film describes. Mark your diary, and be there (with your questioning friend) or be square! Look out for an event page with ticketing on ASF’s site within the next month - discounts for ASF members, as always.

November 21-23 are the dates for this year’s annual Progress through Science and Freedom conference, being held at UNSW in Sydney. We are excited to be including several new initiatives in this year’s conference, one of which is an academic session where people with scientific training (academics, PhD students, etc.) can present their proposals for research that is unlikely to make it into mainstream conferences or journals, and receive feedback on their ideas from like-minded peers. If this sounds like your sort of thing, please email admin@scienceandfreedom.com by September 1st with a 500-word abstract of work you are doing or planning. Our scientific committee will review all abstracts and advise on acceptances by 15 September.

Turning to news from the wider world, on our home front, the covid shots are no longer recommended for healthy children. If you’d like to open a dialogue with a doctor of pharmacist about this, you may wish to use one of the letter templates designed by the Aligned Council of Australia for exactly this purpose: Letter to Doctor | Letter to Pharmacist

Two disturbing things may happen in the near future on which you may wish to voice your opinion. First, the date after which Australia is bound to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHRs), unless we rescind our allegiance to these things, is 19 July 2025. The “Australia Exits the WHO” organisation has further details on this issue and what you can do about it; if you would like to be sent a draft email that can be customised and sent to politicians, please email admin@scienceandfreedom.org. Additionally, you may wish to consider signing this petition to Mark Butler, the individual who has “represented” Australia at the WHO’s meetings about the IHRs.

Second, Australian blood samples from the QoVax study are under threat of destruction, despite the fact that these samples were expected to be held into the long term and carry the potential to enlighten us about vaccine damage and potential treatments for it. To voice your opinion on the upcoming planned destruction of the QoVax specimens, you can write to Metro North CEO, Adjunct Professor Jackie Hanson (MD16-MetroNorthHHS@health.qld.gov.au); The Chair, Metro North HREC (MetroNorthResearch-Ethics@health.qld.gov.au); and/or The Honourable David Crisafulli MP (thepremier@premiers.qld.gov.au).

On the international front this month, we have continued to watch developments in the US where amongst many other actions, RFK Jr has implemented some significant personnel changes at the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, and has stated a commitment to returning a scientific approach to the evaluation of vaccinations. The FBI has been going after Anthony Fauci, and the covid vaccine manufacturers are no longer having quite as easy a ride as they used to on the taxpayer’s dime. Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media are watching all this unfold while clutching desperately at their pearls.

In the corridors of science this month, researchers have published increasingly bulletproofed studies about the cardio side effects of the covid shots, their connection to excess deaths from all causes, and their link to cancers, not to mention a debunking of the “covid vaccines have saved millions of lives!” claim.

In the art sphere this month, you may enjoy this film, and these positive stories may bring comfort to those in your circles dealing with major health problems.

Thank you for your support of Australians for Science and Freedom. One of the best ways you can personally help to further ASF’s mission right now is to advertise within your networks the upcoming events that our all-volunteer organisation is putting on (the 7 July Big Dialogue, the September 10 film screening, and our November 21-23 annual conference). We work to make these things happen for you, our community, and for Australia. Help us to help Australians come back together in person to engage, have fun, and learn with each other.

Until next month, enjoy the increasing sunlight and stay warm!

Gigi Foster

