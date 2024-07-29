Update from ASF

Dear ASF members and supporters,

While the American presidential race has delivered engaging entertainment of its own over the past month, a recent Channel 7 Spotlight program about covid-19 here in Australia has attracted a great deal of media attention, including heavy criticism particularly in the independent sector (see articles here, here, here, here, and podcast episodes here, here, here and here) for censoring some critical audience contributions in relation to the covid injections that clearly didn’t fit the mainstream narrative. This censorship has been confirmed by post-show drops of uncut content, seemingly recorded secretly by someone in attendance at the recording of the show, via social media. Our own Gigi Foster, who sat on the Spotlight panel, reports that much of what she said too was censored (as is being confirmed on this most recent uncut drop) - but at least her head shakes and eye rolls about what the other panellists were saying made the cut.

In other ASF-relevant media, Julie Sladden has recently appeared on the Mel Richards Show and Dave Richards has commenced a regular spot on TNT Radio entitled “The ASF Series”, which kicked off on 21 July with an interview about education with Jason Strecker. The show airs on Sunday afternoons and is described as follows:

The ASF Series with Dr David Richards seeks to examine the way increasing authoritarianism has corroded traditional Australian values and ways these values can be preserved and enhanced. The show will hear from Australians from all walks of life and from overseas experiences to understand the important developments that will support our liberties and help preserve our Aussie way of life.

The link between the covid shots and excess mortality continues to be investigated, for example in this paper on excess mortality in Germany, this one examining the situation in an Italian province, and in this article by Steve Kirsch discussing data from the Czech Republic. Outspoken doctor Jereth Kok is soon to feel the heat from the establishment he has spoken out against, including in relation to the covid shots. These substances are also increasingly being questioned from a legal standpoint. Julian Gillespie and his team provide an update here on the Helen Rofe affair, while a United States appeals court ruled that the covid shots were not traditional vaccines and therefore couldn’t be legally mandated. The Court of Justice of the European Union concluded that the European Commission did not give sufficient access to the documents relating to the purchase agreements for the C19 vaccines. And thanks to a former employee turned whistleblower of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the unredacted covid-19 files of the health agency that played such a pivotal role in justifying some of the world’s harshest covid measures can now be downloaded and scrutinised by anyone. The files confirm that many of the measures were politically motivated and the government knew there was no scientific evidence to support them. It’s hard to imagine that this wasn’t also the case here in Australia. What would be useful in confirming this conjecture is a whistleblower. Anyone?

In the US, the so-called “Chevron defence” long used to shield unelected bureaucrats from challenges to their interpretation of their jobs was revoked by the Supreme Court, while a coalition of Australian senators has now called for an Accountability Inquiry Into Government’s COVID Response. Please consider supporting the COVID-19 Response Commission of Inquiry Bill 2024.

Did you know that quarantines were considered to be useless as far back as the mid-19th century? Find out more in this recent paper by Sanjeev Sabhlok, Paul Frijters, Gigi Foster, Jay Bhattacharya and Ari Joffe. Two of those people (Paul Frijters and Gigi Foster) also recently conducted an interview (in English) on the Dutch independent media channel “Cafe Weltschmerz” (literally, “Cafe of the Pain of the World” - how European!) here. The interview was held in person in the Netherlands, made possible because Gigi and her family are presently collaborating with Paul and his family who recently purchased Chateau de Hodbomont in Belgium, where they are starting up the new higher education institution christened Nova Academia. Please spread the word of this exciting initiative to young people in your circles. Australian students, and those in other countries, are most welcome.

If you’re looking for something different and personal to read, Lauren Smith has published The Four Per Cent, a book about independent thought. The idea of re-launching this academic journal, with the heavy involvement of Peter McCollough, seems to be partly to encourage more of that.

With the Paris Olympics now under way, another cause to consider supporting is James Nuzzo’s research into childhood sex differences in strength, which may well feed into the ongoing transgender issues plaguing sports. James presented to our community at a recent monthly ASF Members’ Forum - of which the next edition is this coming Tuesday from 7:30 PM Sydney time (the link to join will be forwarded separately to all ASF members).

Readers in the greater Sydney area may find this upcoming event about the digital ID concept, and/or this upcoming book launch, to be of interest.

Finally, a small correction in relation to our last newsletter: Joel Jammal does not “own” (has not bought) the Australian iteration of The Light newspaper. He has come on board as a collaborator to rescue the newspaper from potential oblivion in concert with a team of other committed people.

We invite you to support ASF by joining our all-volunteer organisation as an affiliate, or recommending your friends subscribe to our newsletter. Our next in-person event is the Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference, a collaboration with Mothers of Sons. The annual ASF conference in November is being planned, this time to be held in Melbourne from 15 to 17 November. Mark your calendar and stay tuned for further details!

Gigi Foster & Jörg Probst

ASF Contributing Authors

