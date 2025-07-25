Some of you may recall my mention of becoming involved with Australians for Better Government a few months ago.

A lot has happened since then, including The Next Step: A Discussion on Australia’s Political Future event, which was ABG's inaugural event at the Warrawee Club in Sydney on May 25, 2025. as well the development of ABG's prospectus, which can be found HERE

ABG President Steven Tripp and Board Member Kevin Loughrey have appeared on various podcasts and media to share the message about ABG's mission which appears to be resonating with not just the hosts but also their viewers and listeners.

ABG has recently compiled a feedback survey which will help ABG better formulate our proposals, gauge support for certain issues and identify where further emphasis or education on issues may be required.

Following on from the success of The Next Steps event at the Warrawee Club, ABG has announced another event called Endless Horizons - Shaping the Future of Australia's Government, which will be held on the Gold Coast at 1 pm on the 3rd of August 2025 at CSi Club Southport, Queensland 4215.

Speakers will include: Senator Malcolm Roberts, Senator Gerard Rennick, Dr. Christopher Reynolds (PHD in Constitutional Law), Steven Tripp - ABG President, Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Loughrey - ABG Co-Founder

Click HERE for further information on the event and the link to purchase tickets.

As a link into South Australia I'll be looking to coordinate an event here as well prior to the end of 2025, so if any willing South Australians would like to get involved please reach out direct at mark.neugebauer@australiansforbetter.com or 0420 978 504

If you'd like to stay abreast of news and information you can subscribe to the news letter at the bottom of the home page for ABG

You can also follow along on

‘Change is possible, but it requires the will of the people.’

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.