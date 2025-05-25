I, along with others have been calling for some kind of unity between the so called ‘freedom friendly parties’. But as many have discovered this is somewhat like herding cats, not just the individual parties, but also the millions who support them.

Although counting is ongoing, there appears to be around 2 million odd Australian’s according to data from the recent elections (estimated from first preferences, donkey votes and non participation), who voted for parties leaning towards limited government, individual liberties, and upholding traditional Australian values. (One Nation, Trumpet of Patriots, Family First, Libertarian, People First, Australian Christians, Citizens Party, Heart Party, and Great Australia Party).

As someone who was drawn towards various policies from what I consider center right conservative leaning parties listed above, I thought I’d work with AI (GROK) to see what a combined policy platform would look like working through all the policies and building a platform using policies from the various parties, including some input from Australians for Better Government, and then considered what to name such a unified platform.

So below is what we came up with. Just to remind everyone, I only became politically active through COVID, and although I ran for the Australian Federation Party I am no expert, and I have no intention to join a party or run as a candidate, but rather prefer to stay behind the scenes to work with other like minded individuals to bring people together to enact change and push back on the socialist/communist influences over our lives.

So, what you find below is presented as an example for others to do as they wish, whether it’s to pull apart, provide feedback, suggest improvements, ignore it, share it, etc. I do not profess to have the answers, I am but 1 person out of millions who wants to see change in the trajectory of our nation and lives, but this can only be achieved through unity.

Mark.

Australian Sovereignty and Values Alliance Comprehensive Platform

Guiding Philosophy

Preserve freedom. The Alliance believes in limited government, individual liberties, and upholding traditional Australian values, ensuring policies empower citizens rather than control their lives.

1. National Identity and Sovereignty

Sustainable Immigration : Implement merit-based immigration policies with annual caps to prioritize Australian citizens, aligning numbers with housing and infrastructure capacity to reduce pressure on resources.

Border Security : Strengthen border protection to prevent illegal immigration and ensure national security.

Foreign Ownership Restrictions : Limit foreign ownership of critical assets, including farmland, water rights, and infrastructure, to protect national interests.

Cultural Safeguards : Deny entry or residency to individuals promoting ideologies or activities hostile to Australia’s democratic system, cultural heritage—including its Judeo-Christian foundations—and national sovereignty, through enhanced screening and security measures.

Deportation Streamlining : Expedite deportation processes for violent or extremist individuals who pose a threat to public safety or national values, ensuring a streamlined legal framework.

Cultural Unity: Promote a unified Australian culture under one national flag, encouraging all migrants to integrate into shared Australian values while respecting ethnic diversity, and eliminate divisive rhetoric to foster national cohesion.

2. Housing Crisis

Key Drivers : High immigration rates, insufficient housing supply due to regulatory barriers, exorbitant land costs, and an investment-driven property market.

Actions : Reduce immigration to match housing supply, easing demand pressure on the market. Incentivize affordable housing construction through tax breaks and subsidies for developers focusing on low-cost homes. Streamline zoning and planning laws to accelerate housing development, reducing bureaucratic delays. Increase land availability by releasing government-held land for residential development.



3. Cost of Living

Definition of Inflation : Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power.

Key Drivers : Inflation, high energy prices due to renewable energy mandates, rising housing costs, high interest rates, taxation, and stagnant wage growth relative to living costs.

Actions : Diversify energy sources by supporting nuclear, coal, gas to ensure affordability and reliability, reducing household energy costs. Reduce income taxes by raising the tax-free threshold to $40,000 and provide tax relief on essential goods (e.g., groceries, utilities) to increase disposable income. Encourage wage growth through policies that prioritize job creation and productivity, ensuring wages keep pace with inflation. Advocate for interest rate adjustments when appropriate to ease borrowing costs for mortgages and loans. Adjust welfare payments to match rising living costs, supporting vulnerable Australians.



4. COVID and Health Policies

Royal Commission : Support a Royal Commission into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, examining government responses, vaccine mandates, and public health measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

Medical Freedom : Oppose medical mandates, ensuring Australians can refuse medical treatments, including vaccinations, without losing employment or access to goods and services.

Vaccine Injury Compensation : Extend compensation schemes for Australians injured by vaccines, providing fair support for those affected by government policies.

Health Regulator Independence : Reform the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by splitting it into two departments to enhance transparency and eliminate conflicts of interest from pharmaceutical funding.

Health Practitioner Rights : Protect health practitioners’ rights to discuss new and emerging treatments or data without fear of repercussions from AHPRA, ensuring due process for complaints and allowing continued practice under supervision until proven guilty.

Scientific Integrity: Support a Community Medicines Clinical Trials Grant scheme for trials of repurposed off-patent drugs, vitamins, and nutraceuticals to promote public health without commercial bias. Conduct studies comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations to inform evidence-based policy.

5. Climate Change and Renewables

Climate Emergency Stance : Do not recognize a man-made climate emergency requiring net-zero emissions at all costs; prioritize energy security and affordability over ideological mandates.

Energy Policy : Support a diverse energy mix, including nuclear, coal, gas, hydro to ensure affordable and reliable energy. Repeal bans on nuclear energy and invest in research for safe nuclear infrastructure.

Renewable Subsidies : Review subsidies for renewable energy (wind, solar, battery, hydro) to ensure cost-effectiveness and reliability, cutting subsidies if detrimental to energy security or cost of living.

Global Influence : Oppose unelected global bodies (e.g., UN, WHO) dictating climate policy, prioritizing national sovereignty in decision-making.

Geoengineering: Oppose geoengineering and weather modification due to potential risks and lack of transparency, advocating for further research before implementation.

6. Censorship and Free Speech

Government Censorship : Oppose government control over social media platforms, protecting free speech as a fundamental right.

Legislation: Reject the Mis/Disinformation Bill and Hate Crime Bill, which could infringe on free speech under the guise of combating misinformation or hate speech.

7. Children and Family

Gender-Affirming Treatments : Oppose puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and irreversible surgeries for gender dysphoric minors under 18, prioritizing mental health support and counselling.

Child Protection : Mandate age-verification systems to protect children from harmful online content (e.g., pornography) and oppose sexualization of children in public spaces or education.

Pro-Life Policies : Support life from conception, opposing abortion up to birth and ensuring born-alive infants receive life-saving care post-abortion attempts.

Single-Sex Spaces: Maintain single-sex spaces (e.g., bathrooms, sports) based on biological sex, opposing policies allowing biological males in female-only spaces.

8. AI and Technology

Digital ID and Surveillance : Oppose Digital ID, social credit systems, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) due to privacy concerns and potential for government overreach.

AI Regulation : Address AI’s impact on employment through reskilling programs and protect against identity theft with stronger data privacy laws.

Banking Freedom: Prevent banks from restricting access based on political beliefs or “wrongthink,” ensuring financial freedom for all Australians.

9. Farmers and Food Security

Farmer Support : Provide tax incentives, infrastructure support, and subsidies to help farmers stay on the land, ensuring food security.

Foreign Ownership : Ban foreign ownership of farmland and water rights to protect national food security.

Food Safety: Oppose mRNA injections in livestock or food products and reject climate-driven mandates (e.g., burp/fart-reducing chemicals) without scientific consensus.

10. Economic Prosperity and Freedom

Tax Reform : Reduce income taxes by raising the tax-free threshold to $40,000, make superannuation voluntary, and provide tax relief on essential goods to increase disposable income.

Deregulation : Streamline regulations to support small businesses and reduce compliance costs.

Public Banking : Establish a public infrastructure bank and reinstate a government-owned bank to fund nation-building projects and protect economic sovereignty.

Government Spending : Slash wasteful spending, including reviewing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and privatize non-essential public entities like ABC, SBS, and NBN.

Primary Industries : Protect agriculture and mining through trade policies and tax incentives, ensuring economic stability.

Manufacturing: Promote Australian-made products and ownership of key industries to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing.

11. Limited Government and Individual Freedom

Bureaucratic Reform : Reduce bureaucratic overreach by cutting public sector workforce (e.g., Australian Taxation Office by 50%) and streamlining government agencies.

Judicial Transparency : Establish an independent judicial commission to ensure government transparency and accountability.

Individual Freedoms : Protect free speech, privacy, and freedom of worship through constitutional reforms, including enshrining free speech.

Whistleblower Protections : Provide robust protections for whistleblowers to expose corruption and mismanagement.

Corporate Donations : Ban corporate political donations to enhance democratic integrity.

Electoral Reform : Implement stricter regulations on political donations and lobbying to minimize special interest influence. Enhance voter participation through accessible voting methods, such as online voting or extended polling hours. Strengthen MP-constituent connections via mandatory public forums and transparent voting records. Explore recall elections to hold representatives accountable. Initiate a non-partisan constitutional review to clarify outdated or ambiguous language, with public consultation. Support citizens-initiated referenda, similar to Switzerland’s system, for greater public involvement. Elect Governors-General and State Governors by popular vote to ensure independence from Parliament. Elect an Attorney-General outside the legal fraternity to ensure judicial independence. Require referenda for constitutional changes at federal and state levels. Abolish above/below-the-line voting to reduce bias against independents. Ensure bicameral systems in all governments for better checks and balances. Limit government debt as a percentage of GDP in all constitutions. Guarantee protection of property rights without just compensation.



12. Education and Family Support

Education Devolution : Devolve education to schools, communities, and parents, promoting competition of ideas over centralized control.

Childcare Subsidies : Pay childcare subsidies directly to parents to enhance choice and flexibility.

Curriculum Protection : Protect children from ideological material in curricula, such as progressive gender or cultural policies.

Faith-Based Education : Support faith-based education and parental rights in school governance.

Native Title Reform : Streamline Native Title processes to ensure fairness for all Australians.

Cultural Ceremonies : End government funding for Welcome to Country ceremonies, redirecting funds to community priorities.

Trades Education: Limit easy-entry university courses, scrap HECS debts for low-demand degrees, and incentivize school leavers to pursue trades with critical shortages through scholarships and apprenticeships.

13. Health, Welfare, and Community Safety

TGA Reform : Reform the Therapeutic Goods Administration by splitting it into two departments for transparency.

Drug Policy : Support rehabilitation programs for drug addiction and promote a drug-free Australia, opposing drug injecting centers.

Healthcare Access : Ensure access to affordable healthcare while protecting individual choice in medical decisions.

Community Safety: Strengthen community safety through policies that uphold law and order and support local policing.

14. Constitutional and Governance Reforms

Bill of Rights : Consider enshrining a Bill of Rights in the Constitution to protect individual freedoms.

Defense and Foreign Aid : Review defense spending to ensure adequate protection of national interests and reassess foreign aid commitments to prioritize domestic needs.

Non-Discrimination : Rescind Section 51 (XXVI) of the Constitution to prohibit racial discrimination in laws, replacing it with protections against discrimination based on race, gender, or heritage.

Treaty Plebiscites : Require plebiscites for treaties or constitutional changes affecting national sovereignty, ensuring public approval.

Australia Day: Support federal legislation mandating councils to hold Citizenship ceremonies and celebrations on Australia Day, January 26, to promote national unity.

15. Global Influence and National Autonomy

Opposition to External Interference: Address interference from unelected entities (e.g., WHO, WEF) in government policies by prioritizing national sovereignty and transparency in decision-making.

end

