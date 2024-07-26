"The Australian government “released” a long-awaited report on batch tests of Covid mRNA vaccines rolled out in the country during the pandemic, however every word on every page has been completely redacted.

The 78-page document was released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by concerned medical staff including leading doctors who are warning the government is covering up the disastrous consequences of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the Australian population"

Read the full story here (click Image)

Here is the link to the fully redacted Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) document

