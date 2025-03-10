Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Australia is closing! Is it by design?

Unpacking land rights and Australia's National Parks
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Former Police Officer speaks up - We are slowly losing our rights to access and use the National Parks and State Forests in this beautiful country, and we must create a discussion about where we are heading with regards to the closure

The below video is an important watch if you too are concerned about being locked out of huge portions of our great nation Australia. Watch now 👇

CSIRO

Native Title

Map of Indigenous Nations

New Native title Map

Treaty door second door

UNDRIP

Law Council

Unpacking UNDRIP

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead? or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this video

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mark is joined by: Wade Northausen from Billboard Battalion
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - WITNESS STATEMENT Comprehensive Update
  Mark Neugebauer
Protecting South Australian Elderly from the State, Bureaucracy, and Institutions
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark is joined by: Ashlyn Vice, South Australian State Director for the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL)
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 46 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark is joined by: Leah Thomas from Gutsy Love Coaching
  Mark Neugebauer
2025 WA STATE ELECTION - Vote Wisely Resource document explained by Sharon Cousins
  Mark Neugebauer