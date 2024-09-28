Day 1

The below summary provided by CHDTV

“No topic is “off the table” at this year’s “Attack on Food and Farmers + How to Fight Back” event. Hosted by Meryl Nass, M.D. this two-day CHD.TV symposium will dig into the truth about what you consume — from the plants on the ground to the soil underneath, the meat in the fields to the sky above.

Learn from over 30 renowned expert speakers as the present on subjects, such as the “Assault on Our Land & Liberty,” “Vaccines in Our Food,” “Food Security is National Security,” “The Electromagnetic Aspects of Weather Control Affecting Crops and Human Health,” "Pharma Food – Biotech on Your Plate: The Next Chapter in Big Money’s Battle to End Food Sovereignty” and more.

Day one begins at 11:00am ET on Friday, September 6th, kicked off by Catherine Austin Fitts of the Solari Report. She will introduce this year’s theme and give a short summary of the global threat we face. Patrick Wood follows, sharing a compilation of relevant news to reveal more of what is going on across the world.

Today’s line-up (subject to change):

“Food: Freedom or Famine” — Catherine Austin Fitts

“Food as a Weapon Against Civilians Is Entering a New Phase as One Health and Genetic Modification Are in Bloom” — Patrick Wood

"Regenerating AgricultureFrom Degenerative Toxic Industrial Agriculture to Regenerative Nature-Based Living Systems – Which System Will We Choose?" — Andre Leu, D.Sc

“Food Supply Expose and What We Can Do To Be Healthy” — Zen Honeycutt

“A Win Against Roundup, Followed by an Audacious Attempt to End Pesticide/Herbicide Injury Litigation” — Michael Baum

“Glyphosate: A Betrayed Trust and It's Remediation” — Don M. Huber, Ph.D.

“Glyphosate, the Ecosystem, and Climate Change” — Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

“Existential Threats from Gene Editing—Via Food, Environment, and the Microbiome” — Jeffrey Smith

“Barriers to Market Access and Liquidity for Small Farms” — Breeauna Sagdal

“The Antidote to Industrial Agriculture is Below Our Feet” — John Klar, Esq.

“Dirt Poor & Badly Bred - What Happened to All the Nutrition in Our Food Supply?” — John Moody

“Transmission Lines and Solar Panels Breaking up Farmland” — Brook DeLorme

“Sewage Sludge Is Sewage Sludge; It Is Not ‘Biosolids’” — Abby Rockefeller

“Avian Influenza (bird flu)” — Brian Hooker, Ph.D.

“Vaccines in Our Food” — Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM

“Abolishing the Amish Alternative – Because it Works” — Tracy Thurman

“Assault on Our Land & Liberty” — Margaret Byfield

“Regulatory Obstacles for Raw Milk and Local Meat: Efforts to Overcome” — Pete Kennedy, Esq.

“How Industry Gets Rid of Good Legislators” — Sen. Frank Niceley

“The Farm Bill & the Plot to Replace Real Farms with Fake Food” — Alexis Baden-Mayer, Esq.

“Why Regenerative Agriculture, Livestock and Real Meat Are Under Attack” — Robert Verkerk, Ph.D.

“Pharma Food – Biotech on Your Plate: The Next Chapter in Big Money’s Battle to End Food Sovereignty” — Elze Van Hamelin

The information contained in this episode is for informational purposes only. No material is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

