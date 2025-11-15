In early 2025, the Australian Parliament passed the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Reform) Act 2025, with the goal of reducing the influence of big money, increasing transparency, and modernising the election process. While these goals sound positive, many independents and minor parties believe the reforms will do the opposite of what they promise — instead, entrenching the dominance of major parties and making it harder for new or community-backed candidates to compete.

This article was constructed with the assistance of LLM’s and highlights the key concerns from independents, minor parties, and democracy advocates — and why every voter should understand how these reforms could shape the future of Australian politics.

1. Spending Caps That Hit Independents Hardest

Under the new law, independent candidates can spend a maximum of $800,000 in their electorate campaign.

For major parties, this may seem manageable — they already have brand recognition, infrastructure, volunteers, and national media reach. But for independents and emerging minor parties, the cap poses a serious challenge. Building name recognition from scratch, especially in large or diverse electorates, can require significant outreach, communication, and community engagement.

Meanwhile, major parties are allowed to spend a massive $90 million nationally. Much of that spending doesn’t fall under individual electorate caps — meaning large parties can still flood TV, digital platforms, and print media with national-level advertising that indirectly benefits all their candidates.

This creates an uneven playing field: independents are tightly capped, while big parties can amplify their message broadly.

2. Donation Caps and the “Nominated Entity” Loophole

The new Act introduces caps on how much an individual can donate. In theory, this is a step toward reducing undue influence — but the system includes a major loophole.

Large parties can use “nominated entities” (associated organisations that raise funds for them). Donations from these entities do not count towards the caps.

Independents and minor parties cannot form nominated entities.

This means large parties effectively gain access to money channels that are blocked to everyone else. Critics argue that this undermines the purpose of donation caps and entrenches the financial advantage of established organisations.

3. Public Funding Fails to Level the Field for Newcomers

The Act increases public funding for candidates to $5 per formal first-preference vote, and provides administrative funding to help cover compliance costs.

While this sounds beneficial, the reality is more complex:

Administrative funding strongly benefits incumbents who already hold seats.

New and emerging candidates still bear most of their early-stage costs without support.

Public funding arrives after election results — meaning it doesn’t help candidates actually run their campaigns.

For independents who rely on community fundraising to get started, this can be a steep barrier.

4. Limited Consultation With Crossbench & Community Voices

Several crossbench MPs reported that their concerns were not genuinely addressed during negotiations. Despite providing detailed explanations about how the spending caps and donation structures would disadvantage them, the final legislation reflects almost none of their suggestions.

This has raised an important question:

Were these reforms designed to strengthen democracy — or to strengthen the two major parties?

5. The Risk to Political Diversity and Representation

Australia’s political landscape has benefited from the rise of independents and minor parties — groups that often champion issues overlooked by major parties, including:

integrity and anti-corruption

housing affordability

healthcare and mental health reform

local community needs

Policies that make it harder for these voices to compete risk narrowing Australia’s democratic diversity. A healthy democracy needs space for new ideas, new movements, and new representation.

Conclusion: Why This Matters for Every Voter

This is not just a “political insider” issue. These reforms affect:

who gets elected

which voices reach communities

how diverse and representative Parliament is

whether grassroots candidates can challenge powerful party machines

Independents and minor parties aren’t asking for special treatment — only a genuinely level playing field.

With public awareness and pressure, these laws can be improved. Democracy functions best when people understand how election rules shape political choices. If you value diverse representation and community-driven candidates, now is the time to pay attention.

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.