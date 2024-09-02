About Inform Me Inform Me is a series of podcasts and online resource dedicated to unpacking the Australian Childhood Immunisation Schedule. Our program begins with general topics to give an overview and background on the formation of the schedule, before meticulously dissecting each vaccine over the period of a fortnight, to equip our audience with comprehensive knowledge on every dose.

Vision Our vision is a world where every individual has access to accurate, unbiased information about vaccines, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. We strive to cultivate a global community built on trust, integrity, transparency, honesty, and compassion, where dialogue surrounding vaccination is characterised by empathy, understanding, and respect for individual autonomy.

Mission To provide individuals worldwide with thorough, reliable information about vaccines, promoting informed consent and empowering individuals to make educated decisions regarding their health and that of their families and wider communities.

InformMe introduced their groundbreaking vaccine education resource to the public for the first time! In a recent interview with Club Grubbery, they explored the inspiration, challenges, and critical need for accessible information that goes beyond the official narrative. Inform Me is designed to empower parents and individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about vaccines, offering a fresh perspective on this crucial topic. (Click image for interview 👇)

