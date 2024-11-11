The below is shared on behalf of AMPS, you can click on their link to the letter but I also have screen shots further down.

We want to update you on AMPS' recent action regarding synthetic DNA contamination found in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Today, AMPS has written to local councils across Australia highlighting their legal responsibilities under Local Government Acts to protect resident health and safety. Following the Town of Port Hedland's landmark motion on October 11, we're urging all councils to independently examine the evidence and take precautionary action.

Our letter addresses:

The TGA's inadequate response to contamination evidence

Councils' duty of care obligations

The need for immediate investigation and potential suspension of these products

You can read the letter HERE.

You can support this initiative by:

Contacting your local councillors about this issue. All supporting information for councillors to take action can be found @

https://porthedlandmotion.info/

. Sharing information about the class action (www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/join) Spreading awareness of these developments in your community

We remain committed to transparency and accountability in public health and ethical evidence based medicine for all Australians.

Letter 👇

end.

