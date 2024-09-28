Adelaide Hills residents John and Edna Tate talk with Daddy Rock on Lofty 88.9 Adelaide Hills about Australia Day Celebrations.
John and Edna Tate discuss their confrontation with the Adelaide Hills Council over the Cancellation of Australia Day ceremonies on a National Holiday.
Courageous South Australian octogenarians John and Edna Tate sit down down with Johnny Emanuele on Daddy Rock to unpack their push back on the Adelaide Hills Council concerning Australia Day Celebrations.
👍💪👇
Here is a comprehensive run down regarding Australia Day Celebrations issue 👇
