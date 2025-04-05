Many of you would have followed my journey over the past 5 years and what that looked like. All of those experiences have and continue to shape my thinking and actions. There are so many blips on the radar created by those who seek to subjugate, rule us, undermine our choice and free will to live the best life possible as well as those of our future generations. It can become overwhelming to focus on one blip, especially for someone like me, who’s always found it difficult to focus on one issue.

I’m pleased, however, to see a mature movement growing to combat the well organised influences of the enemy/s. From the growing exposure of the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) and the many groups co-joined to this initiative to the growing number of independent media covering news and information via numerous platforms, some gaining a considerable following. There is also a growing number of smaller parties and independents looking to create a real challenge to the duopoly of Labor/Greens, Liberal/Nationals, as well as the Climate 200 Teals

There are so many blips I could get involved in, and to the most part I have prayed for guidance and discernment about which of the numerous groups and initiatives to get further involved in and have not forced a path for this. However just recently I felt compelled to be further involved in an initiative which allows me to hopefully assist in making fundamental changes to Australia’s politics, governance and constitution.

This initiative is called ‘Australians for Better Government’ and some of you may have heard me giving it a plug in a couple of my podcasts and social media posts. One of the co-founders’ is Steven Tripp, whom I interviewed recently, and the other co-founder is Kevin Loughrey, whom I have gotten to know over the past 4 years through the debacle known as COVID 19, I have much respect for Kevin and have also interviewed him on a number of occasions.

After the past 5 years I am aligned with the mission and values of ABG, and I have recently been offered and accepted a position as a committee member with them, as well as taking on the role of South Australian Coordinator for ABG in the hope to work with others to raise awareness, promote current initiatives, discuss and develop new ones, and help create a strong movement for change.

Currently the key Mission of ABG is:

Reforming the constitution

Ensuring a true separation of powers

Improving the quality of the vote

Enshrining our freedoms

Direct Democracy

You can Subscribe to the newsletter, become a member, or complete the contact form for more information about ABG

Alternatively, if you are in South Australia and if ABG’s Mission resonates with you and you would like to work with me to create a better future, you can reach out via:

Mark Neugebauer

Committee Member | Australians for Better Government Inc.

M: 0420 978 504| E: mark.neugebauer@australiansforbetter.com

Website: www.australiansforbetter.com

Some of you may believe that ABG is a fanciful idea and that we are too far gone to change anything politically or constitutionally, I may not agree but respect your position on this. Regardless I will continue to work with whomever shares my desire to fight back against those who’ve put the mechanisms in place to restrict the choice, control and freedom we have over our own lives.

I’ll continue to maintain my Substack and other social media including South Australia in Focus.

I thank you all for your continued support.

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack