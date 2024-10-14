In a previous Substack I shared information on the now completed AMPS - Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored - Australian Tour

I wanted to share a moving speech by Alan Novak from South Australia at the Adelaide event on October 9 at the Norwood Town Hall.

I've gotten to know Alan over the past 4 years, he's articulate, a gentleman, a warrior, and I'm proud to be in the trenches with him.

Click on the image to hear Alan’s introductory speech for Dr Maureen Busittil

