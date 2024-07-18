From Dr Adi Paterson Chair of Nuclear for Australia - @nuclearforaus

For over a decade I ran Australia's only nuclear reactor, so it's fair to say I know nuclear and its benefits.

Like you, I don't want Australia to get left behind.

We just want a rational debate about our energy future.

But, I'm sad to say yesterday was a low point.

No leader should seek to fear monger or tell outright lies, especially not our nation's leaders.

But, yesterday, our Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen purported that nuclear energy was 'incompatible' with renewables.

This is a lie.

Bowen’s 'winner takes all’ political brinksmanship robs every Australian of their future.

There should be no place for politicians who try to divide Australia.

Being pro-nuclear doesn't make you anti-renewables.

There is no country in the world where nuclear energy generation is not among a mix of energy sources, including renewables.

The map below is a good demonstration of this.

At the end of the day, I’m an engineer who deals in design, practice and facts.

France’s energy system has proven for decades that renewables and nuclear can live well side-by-side.

But there is no advanced country in the world that has run 80% of it’s energy grid on solar and wind power - or can.

Worse is that the Albanese Government wants to silence this debate.

Australians are already falling for these divisive lies.

With your support, we can help Australians get the facts.

Millions more Australians need the facts about nuclear, now.

We have already have reached millions of Australians.

With your support, we are raising a $250,000 war chest to reach millions more Aussies.

Every $500 helps us reach 6000 Aussies with the facts.

Please help other Australians not fall for these lies.

Thank you for your support.

Kind Regards,

Adi Paterson Chair of Nuclear for Australia

For information purposes only - Mark Neugebauer has no conflicts of interest to declare.

