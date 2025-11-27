A discussion with Edward J Steele PhD part 3

In this third discussion with Ted, we cover various topics, including:

Failings of Wikipedia

Censorship

Gaslighting

TGA, AHPRA, AHPPC failings

Australian CDC

CDC Autism update

SIDS study

Vaccine schedule

Full, free, informed consent

No jab not play/pay

Medical exemptions

Are Nasal vaccines serving another purpose

plus more

About Ted:

Edward J. Steele (Ted) is an Australian molecular immunologist with interests in virology and evolution.

He is an honorary research associate at the C.Y.O’Connor ERADE Village Foundation in Piara Waters, WA, Australia.

Steele gained his PhD from the University of Adelaide in 1976 for research on secretory IgA antibodies and intestinal immunity to cholera.

He has worked at a number of institutes and universities in Canada, UK, and Australia.

He has participated in many interviews on other platforms on various topics.

Ted has written and collaborated on many scientific papers.

