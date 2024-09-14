As I outlined HERE the Australian government is not to be trusted.

Below are 4 videos that should solidify this once and for all.

# 1 - Although riddled with gaslighting throughout this cued up segment should well and truly be making Aussie’s blood boil.

I’m certainly still waiting for Mr 'Commercial in Confidence' John Skerritt to address the issue highlighted in the next video.

But I won't hold my breath seeing he is now representing the Pharma Industry as Director of Medicines Australia Board.

So when will the 80% finally get outraged enough to get some accountability from people like Skerritt?

In case Youtube wipes it click HERE

# 2

To add a little more weight to that video here (image) is the study by Maryanne Demasi

And what about one of the major manufacturers of the COVID shot which was mandated to the Australian people.

The next video from the mouth of, in my opinion, a #VaccineCriminal Mr Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer.

- "mRNA was a technology that never delivered a single product"

- "it was very counter-intuitive and I was surprised they suggested to me this was the way to go"

- " I asked them to justify how could you say something like that"

- "They convinced me, I followed my instinct that they know what they are saying"

- "We made this very difficult decision at that time"

In case YouTube wipes it click HERE

# 3

And, as many who have been following me for a while would know, I battled for Australia’s children not to receive the experimental drugs. Not just for the children in my care but for all children!

And it appears as time goes on children are not left out of the rising Vaccine Injury statistics

And why this next video continues to make me hot under the collar. Why?

# 4 Because they never needed them!!!!

NEVER FORGET!

